Choqolate GH turns heads as she drops 'innocent' bedroom photo; many fans react

Choqolate GH has caused a stir online with her latest bedroom photo

The brand influencer dropped a photo of herself in a yellow outfit over black pair of shorts

Choqolate GH has come to be noted for posting mesmerizing photos and videos of herself

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Burgeoning Ghanaian dancehall singer and brand influencer, Choqolate GH, has dazzled her social media followers with her latest photo looking very coy in her bedroom.

The singer who has for a long time been tagged as late singer Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, known publicly as Ebony Reigns' lookalike, has released a photo of herself.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Choqolate GH was seen leaning against a wall in a bedroom.

Choqolate GH photos. Source: Instagram/@choqolategh

Source: Instagram

Choqolate GH was seen wearing a yellow long-sleeved shirt over a pair of black bodycon shorts.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She was photoed pressing two fingers against her cheeks, looking quite shy.

After posting the photos, Choqolate GH left it 'caption-free' and allowed her fans to have a field day over her matchless beauty.

Fans take to the comment section to react to the photo

Ardent followers who saw the photo took to the comment section to react to it.

lancegallery_ came in with the comment: "So beautiful"

youngemperor6 wrote: "My choice"

a_a_ron_2018 had this to say about Choqolate GH: "U are the purest baby!"

kplee5455 complimented the singer over her beauty: "You are one very beautiful lady"

There were many such comments that prove that fans and followers of the singer really admire her beauty.

Meanwhile, a man believed to be a man of God has been spotted in a video dropping a prophecy of doom about Ghana's current Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the alleged man of God was seen pronouncing a prophecy he reportedly saw some time back.

According to the man, the IGP was going to be poisoned during a Christmas party and would end up losing his life as a result.

Source: Yen Ghana