TV star Berla Mundi has dropped a photo after a man offered a colossal amount to marry her

The award-winning TV star was seen wearing a glittering dress as she smiled for the camera

A man named Charles earlier reached out to blogger Ameyaw Debrah to convince Berla Mundi to marry him

Multiple award-winning TV and radio star, Berlinda Addardey famed as Berla Mundi, has wowed her teeming fans and followers with a new photo of herself.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the pretty on-screen personality shared a photo of herself beaming with smiles while wearing a glittering dress.

Berla Mundi was seen standing akimbo as she beamed with her infectious smile for all to see.

She was clothed in what looked like an expensive dress made out of precious-looking stones and shining very bright.

After posting the photo, the TV star captioned it:

"Showing some love this afternoon"

Fans react to the pretty photo

Many of Berla Mundi's fans and followers took to the comment section to react to the pretty photo.

Burgeoning singer silky_pablo had this to say:

"This is so beautiful"

bridgett_lebene commented:

"You look stunning"

freda.___ wrote:

"My pretty role model"

ama_amorah noted:

"A woman so beautiful"

stylecheckbydee tried to be a little mischievous

"Beautiful. Bae is going to like this picture anaa"

villas_boaz made reference to the marriage proposal:

"@berlamundi @ameyaw112 why won't guys give money to convince you such a beauty.@giovani.caleb we want you to give us climax for the whole issue"

Young man named Charles set to give out GHC600k for Berla Mundi's hand in marriage

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian man was offering to pay an amount of $100,000 to anyone who is able to convince Berla Mundi to marry him.

He was willing to part with that huge amount if the person was successful in getting the TV3 presenter to accept his proposal.

This was contained in a leaked WhatsApp message sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram handle of Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah.

