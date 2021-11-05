Xandy Kamel and radio show host Kaninja have been hit by some controversies over their marriage

Xandy Kamel took to social media to make some allegations about happenings in her union

YEN.com.gh has however chronicled photos from the couples' beautiful love journey

The marriage between star actress Xandy Kamel and media personality Nana Kwaku Mensah has experienced some slight turbulence following some allegations put out.

Despite the fact that the duo is going through what appears like hard times right now, they have proven to many in the past that their love is strong.

After the celebrity duo got married in May 2020, they constantly chronicled their love story both offline and online.

In the many interviews that they granted, they spoke highly of each other and also displayed a lot of affection for each other.

They also graced our screens with many photos from their marriage including that of their wedding day.

Their marriage has however embarked on a test of fire after Xandy Kamel came out to publicly speak on some issues she was allegedly facing in her matrimonial home.

The outspoken actress was seen in a self-recorded video crying her eyes out while pouring out her heart by making some claims.

Today, YEN.com.gh, despite the alleged challenges, would want to celebrate this couple and share photos of the times they made the whole country jealous of their enviable love story.

Kaninja sends word of caution to critics of his marriage

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that sports presenter and analyst, Nana Kwaku Mensah famed as Kaninja, has sent a subtle jab to his haters following issues of his marriage that had been made public.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the sports presenter took solace in some lines from the song of Ghanaian highlife living legend, Charles Fosu Mensah famed as Daddy Lumba.

He posted a video of the song and captioned it with some emojis but wanted his followers and more especially, his critics, to get the import of the message in the song.

