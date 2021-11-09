Shatta Wale and Medikal have had their cases adjourned again after a recent hearing

The two celebs are in court over some incidents that transpired weeks ago

Medikal was seen in a video flaunting a gun while Shatta Wale faked his own shooting

An Accra Circuit Court has today, November 9, 2021, adjourned the cases of Ghanaian musicians Shatta Wale and Medikal with the duo set to make another appearance later.

The duo was set for court today to further hear the cases and charges brought against them some weeks ago.

Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, is in court for faking a shooting which he was alleged that he had been injured and had been hospitalized.

It was later found out that the Taking Over hitmaker had staged the incident after a prophet said he (Shatta Wale) was going to be shot.

Medikal, on the other hand, was sent to court after he was arrested for brandishing a gun on social media.

After their very first hearings, the duo was remanded into police custody for days.

