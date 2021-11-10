Afia Schwar has been spotted in a new video leaving her home to the Police Headquarters in Accra

According to the outspoken TV and radio personality, she was going to meet the IGP who she considered to be her uncle

There were many rumours going around that she had been summoned but it appears her visit is for something different

A video showing outspoken Ghanaian actress, TV and radio show host, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwarzenneger steeping out of her home has popped up.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of the actress, Schwar claimed she was on her way to meet the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Dampare.

According to her, the police chief was like an "uncle" to her - an indication that the meeting was going to be a friendly one.

Afia Schwar and IGP Dampare. Source: Instagram/@queenafiaschwazenegger, @fillaboyzdotcom

Afia Schwar, in the video, was seen walking majestically as she descended the stairs in her home while dressed exquisitely.

Latter parts of the video showed her walking towards her car to move out of her plush home t head to the headquarters of the Ghana Police Service.

After posting the video, Afia Schwar captioned it:

"Going to meet my uncle,the IGP"

The reason behind Afia Schar meeting with the IGP

It has been revealed that the actress and other celebs received an official invitation to a closed-door meeting with the police chief.

Afia Schwarzenegger, in an earlier video revealed that the stakeholder meeting was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 10 2021 at 9 am.

Rumours of Afia Schwar being summoned by the IGP over an explicit video

In the late hours of Tuesday, November 9, 2021, news went round that Afia Schwar had been allegedly summoned to appear before the Inspector General of Police over a video.

According to the circulated reports and accompanying video, Afia Schwar is said to have been invited for dancing explicitly while on a cruise boat over the weekend.

From the looks of things, the rumours appear to be untrue.

