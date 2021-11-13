A video of Akua GMB dancing closely to a man at Live Konnect while rapper Sarkodie was performing on Friday night has popped up online

The former wife of Ghanaian businessman, Dr Kwaku Oteng, was spotted having the fun of her life with the man

Akua GMB is a Ghanaian entrepreneur and the 2011 winner of TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful

Sally Akua Amoakowaa, otherwise known as Akua GMB, has been spotted dancing closely with a man while Sarkodie was performing at Live Konnect on Friday night.

Sarkodie, real name Michael Owusu Addo, treated patrons to smash songs from his recent hit album, No Pressure, at Coco Vanilla in East Legon, Accra.

The award-winning rapper performed his hit song Anadwo featuring King Promise, which kept the crowd dancing.

Akua GMB, the former wife of Ghanaian businessman, Dr Kwaku Oteng, was spotted vibing and grinding closely to an unknown man.

The video of the pair has been shared by Ghanaian blogger GhHyper.

Live Konnect is a fast-growing platform that has already served fans with live music performances from top musicians such as Medikal, KiDi, and Mr. Drew.

The platform was created by Ghanaian Disc Jockey, Michael Ayenu aka DJ Mensah, to celebrate Ghanaian stars and their music.

Meanwhile, Akua GMB was recently delivered a wild video in which she twerks to KiDi's hit banger, Touch It.

She appeared to be having fun when she posted the video, displaying her ability to outmatch young people.

Akua GMB showcased her twerking and dancing prowess in the video uploaded on her Instagram account.

Source: Yen Newspaper