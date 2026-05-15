President John Dramani Mahama has announced that Ghana will phase out the double-track system in senior high schools by 2027

The plan will be supported by a $300m World Bank-funded STARR-J project, which will upgrade 50 SHSs nationwide and expand access to quality education

The initiative also included new community day schools, teacher training, and a shift to a fully single-track academic calendar

President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to completely phase out the double-track system in senior high schools (SHSs) by 2027.

Speaking at an event in Accra on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, he stated that by 2027, there should be no secondary school implementing a double track system in Ghana.

President John Mahama promises to upgrade 50 schools nationwide as part of efforts to end the SHS double-track system in 2027. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama & GES/Facebook.

Source: UGC

“by 2027, there should be no secondary school implementing a double track system in Ghana,” he said.

In a report by Graphiconline, he said the policy will be achieved through major infrastructure expansion under the STARR-J project.

“The STARR-J project is going to assist Ghana government achieve its target of bringing an end to double track in our secondary school system by next year,” President Mahama added.

50 SHS to be upgraded

The initiative is backed by a $300 million World Bank facility aimed at upgrading 50 SHSs nationwide.

Under the plan, 30 Category C schools will be upgraded to Category B, while 20 Category B schools will be elevated to Category A.

President Mahama explained that the programme is not only about buildings but also improving access and quality, stating that it is “fundamentally about promoting equity, improving quality and widening opportunities for every Ghanaian child.”

The project will also revive community day schools through new E-blocks in urban areas to reduce pressure on boarding schools and improve access for day students.

Teachers will benefit from continuous professional development, including digital literacy and artificial intelligence training.

He also noted that career progression will now be based on merit, performance and experience.

The double-track system, introduced in 2018 under former President Nana Akufo-Addo, was a response to increased enrolment following Free SHS.

Over 500 students sit for 2026 WASSCE

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that over 500,000 final-year SHS students across Ghana began the 2026 WASSCE on May 13, 2026 starting with Oral English.

According to WAEC, a total of 509,862 candidates, made up of over 225,000 males and 284,000 females, had registered for the examination nationwide.

The Ashanti Region led with the highest number of candidates, while practical and project work had already begun.

Source: YEN.com.gh