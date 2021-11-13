The wedding between Ghanaian philanthropist, real estate developer and investor, David Mensah and his businesswoman girlfriend, Justina, is currently underway.

Scenes from the private marriage ceremony have started going viral on social media and generated a lot of eyeballs.

In the latest to emerge from the wedding hashtagged, #JustDav, the pretty bride of the day has just arrived.

Wearing an orange coloured Kente encrusted with expensive-looking stones, Justina, soon-to-be-wife of the Ghanaian just made her grand entry.

Amid loud traditional sounds comeing from Ghana's local drums, Justina was seen dancing Adowa and showing off the rich culture of the nation.

She was followed closely by some of the drummers and praise-singers who were making sure that her dance steps correlated with the sounds from the large drums.

In what would be another display of rich Ghanaian culture and tradition, the engagement ceremony has already shown a touch of all these.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, ushers dresseed in Ghana's regal Kente were seen carrying expensive things from the engagement list.

