Award-winning broadcaster Captain Smart has outdoored his newborn daughter in a plush naming ceremony

The naming ceremony came off on Saturday

Captain Smart revealed that he named the little girl after her late great-grandmother

Photos from the beautiful ceremony have just emerged on social media

Onua FM morning show host Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has outdoored his newborn daughter.

The newborn baby, who happens to be the 10th child of the renowned broadcaster, was outdoored in a big naming ceremony on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

The naming ceremony was held at Captain Smart's plush residence at Tantra Hill in Accra.

Captain Smart and his wife with their daughter Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Photos from the naming ceremony have popped up showing it was a big ceremony with many dignitaries in attendance.

Among the attendees were members of the clergy, media, colleagues, neighbours, and friends from Ghana and abroad.

In his speech at the ceremony, Captain Smart revealed that he named the child after her great-grandmother, Efua Anso.

According to him, he originally wanted to name the child after someone else but his wife disagreed and suggested that they named the baby after her great-grandmother.

Surprisingly, the little girl, according to him behaves like her late great-grandmother, perfecting the idea to name her Efia Anso.

Check out some of the photos from the ceremony as sighted on the Instagram page, Sweet Maame Adwoa:

1. Some of the clergymen at the naming ceremony:

A section of the clergy Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

2. A section of the invitees at the naming ceremony for Captain Smart's daughter:

Some of the guest seated at the ceremony Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

