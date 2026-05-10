Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, has set a historic record at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

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The Bhim Nation President won the Reggae Dancehall Artiste Of The Year award, his 10th honour in the category.

He won ahead of his mentor, Samini, and 2020 winner Ras Kuuku.

By his feat, Stonebwoy not only extended his dominance in the category but became the first-ever musician to win a TGMA category 10 times.

Source: YEN.com.gh