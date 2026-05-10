TGMA 2026: Stonebwoy Makes Big History as He Wins 10th Reggae Dancehall Artiste Award
Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, has set a historic record at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).
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The Bhim Nation President won the Reggae Dancehall Artiste Of The Year award, his 10th honour in the category.
He won ahead of his mentor, Samini, and 2020 winner Ras Kuuku.
By his feat, Stonebwoy not only extended his dominance in the category but became the first-ever musician to win a TGMA category 10 times.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh