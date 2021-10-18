Nyame Animuonyam: Gifty Anti surprised as daughter bravely rides horse in video

Gifty Anti's daughter Nyame Animuonyam has been spotted riding a horse in a video

The young princess tagged along on her parent's marriage anniversary getaway

She decided to go with her father on a horse-riding expedition on a vast land space

Nyame Animuonyam Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa the beautiful daughter of veteran media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti has surprised her mother with her latest pastime.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the veteran journalist, Gifty Anti was recording her daughter's while she rode on a horse.

Nyame Animuonyam went on the horse-riding expedition with her dad, Nana Ansah Kwao IV while her mother watched on from a distance.

As the duo returned from their ride, a proud Gifty Anti was full of praise for her daughter for doing something she (Anti) was probably afraid to do even at her age.

Gifty Anti indicated that her daughter was a true princess due to how she embraced the challenge of riding a horse for the first time and doing it so masterfully.

The ace broadcaster tried describing how her daughter held the reins of the horse and sat upright to show she was confident in what she was doing.

Even though Nyame Animuonyam was being assisted by a tour guide, she would have easily ridden the horse without any supervision due to her mannerism.

It appeared Nyame Animuonyam did not want to get off her horse when they came to the end of the ride and she only had to budge after she was told she could go on another ride the next day.

After posting the video, Gifty Anti captioned it: "A real life princess. This bravery is from my side of the family!! That’s my story ans I am sticking to it. Chai. I am so proud of her #fruitofmywomb #AhenkanofAdumasa #mypiesie"

Many followers took to the comment section to react to the video and also congratulated Nyame Animuonyam over her bravery.

