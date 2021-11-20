Ghanaian actress and TV presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, has released new photos on Instagram

The UTV presenter looked sensational in the stunning frames

The exciting snaps have gathered the comments of her fans and followers

Actress turned presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, showed off her traffic-stopping beauty in some stunning photos she released on Saturday.

The 44-year-old award-winning movie star looked flawless and sensational in a white outfit consisting of green feathers.

McBrown was not shy to show off some cleavage for an occasion to be in God's presence. She looked stunning in the outfit by Melanie Crane.

Ahuof3 De3, No Challenger - Fans Say as Nana Ama McBrown Releases New Stunning Photos

Source: Instagram

The United Showbiz presenter, who released the photos early Saturday morning, captioned the frames as:

''I LOVE TO BE IN HIS PRESENCE The other day at Nnaase Afore, God Bless You @abenaserwaaophelia for inviting me ❤,'' she said.

The exciting snaps have gathered compliments from McBrown's fans and followers. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the remarks below.

Agyaaay noted:

''Ahuof3 de3 no challenger.''

Food.is.bae.gh said:

''The design on your dress [is stunning].''

Eppmediahouseweddings observed:

''Nice collections for a beautiful lady.''

Meanwhile, Nana Ama McBrown recently gave her fans and followers a glimpse into her Sunday relaxation at a hotel in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The celebrated entertainer and host of the United Showbiz uploaded a video on Instagram in which she says she needed a place out of Accra.

McBrown recently returned from Hamburg, Germany, where she went for surgery to correct a defect on one of her arms.

Source: Yen Ghana