Nigerian superstar, Davido, has currently decided to shake some tables in Ghana with his fearless statement.

A new photo of the award-winning music star has drawn massive reactions from social media users.

In the viral photo seen by YEN.com.gh, the Aye crooner who is Ghana was captured wearing a white T-shirt.

Who killed Kwame Nkrumah - Davido quizzes in new controversial photo

From the photo, the said T-shirt had an inscription, "Who killed Kwame Nkrumah."

The T-shirt also had a photo of the first president of Ghana who died over 40 years ago.

Fans react to the trending photo

Other fans also commented using different types of emojis.

Who killed Kwame Nkrumah - Davido quizzes in new controversial photo (Photo credit: Kwame Nkrumah/BBC.om/Instagram)

Source: Yen