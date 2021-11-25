Who killed Kwame Nkrumah - Davido quizzes in new controversial photo
Nigerian superstar, Davido, has currently decided to shake some tables in Ghana with his fearless statement.
You can make YEN.com.gh an Online Media Company of the year! Vote for us at National Communication Award 2021!
A new photo of the award-winning music star has drawn massive reactions from social media users.
In the viral photo seen by YEN.com.gh, the Aye crooner who is Ghana was captured wearing a white T-shirt.
From the photo, the said T-shirt had an inscription, "Who killed Kwame Nkrumah."
The T-shirt also had a photo of the first president of Ghana who died over 40 years ago.
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news
Fans react to the trending photo
tomvictjnr:
"The big xix."
mr_tagoe88
"Hmmmm"
eens_ghana_
"This question."
Other fans also commented using different types of emojis.
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: Yen