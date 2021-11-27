Husband of gospel singer Celestine Donkor, Kofi Donkor, has celebrated their almost 16 years of marriage

He established that it has not been easy playing the roles of husband, and at the same time, manager of his wife's brand

He said none has been rosy, but it has been very fulfilling

Husband of gospel singer Celestine Donkor, Kofi Donkor, has established that their almost 16 years marriage has not been devoid of hurdles.

Kofi Donkor, who doubles up as his wife's manager, said it has not been easy playing both roles.

Nonetheless, it has been very fulfilling, he said, while indicating that he will be sharing the 16 things that marriage has taught him and 12 things to know working with your spouse.

''Almost 16 years of marriage and 12 years of working together as Artiste and Manager. Trust me, none has been rosy, but it has been very fulfilling.

''In the coming weeks, I will be sharing the 16 things that marriage has taught me and 12 things to know working with your spouse,'' he said on Facebook.

Celestine Donkor Makes Shocking Revelation

Meanwhile, Celestine Donkor has made a shocking revelation about her daughter Aseye as the girl attains a new age.

The Agbebolo hitmaker revealed that her baby girl was knocked by a car in August and sustained injuries from the accident.

As Aseye marks her birthday today, Celestine took to her socials to express gratitude to God.

