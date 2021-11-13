Gospel singer, Celestine Donkor, revealed that her daughter Aseye was knocked by a car in August

She disclosed this to express gratitude to God as her baby girl turns plus one today

Celestine Donkor described Aseye as ''a miracle''

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Multiple award-winning singer, Celestine Donkor, has made a shocking revelation about her daughter Aseye as the girl attains a new age.

The Agbebolo hitmaker revealed that her baby girl was knocked by a car in August and sustained injuries from the accident.

As Aseye marks her birthday today, Celestine took to her socials to express gratitude to God, saying:

This baby girl was knocked by a car in August - Celestine Donkor Reveals as Her Daughter Turns Plus 1 Photo credit: Celestine Donkor

Source: Instagram

Shocking revelation

''A food explorer, kitchen queen, and gifted singer #ASEYE is plus one today.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

''This baby girl right here is a miracle. She was knocked down by a car in August ... It's just God ... help the Donkor Family thank God for she doesn't look like what we she has been through. The world would have heard the bad news, but Mercy said NO!'' she said.

Celestine further introduced Aseye's Kitchen, an initiative to generate content for Aseye's YouTube channel.

Stonebwoy Reacts as Wife Dr Louisa Teaches Their Daughter Twi

In other stories on YEN.com.gh, a video has emerged of Dr Louisa Satekla giving her all-grown daughter Catherine Jidula Satekla Twi lessons.

Three-year-old Catherine Jidula Satekla was filmed sitting as she took lessons from her mother, who seemed happy to be teaching her daughter the Akan Language.

The video opens with Jidula Satekla repeating the Twi words ''Ɛte sɛn, Ɛyɛ'', to wit, ''how are you, I'm fine or faring well''.

Source: Yen