Actress Nadia Buari has shared amazing photos and videos having fun

She was captured riding a powerful four-wheeled bike alongside a female friend

The adorable visuals have gathered the reactions of fans and followers

Actress Nadia Buari has given fans a peek into how she's spending the long holidays as she released amazing visuals having fun with a female friend.

The duo decided to take time off to shake off some stress and enjoy themselves.

Nadia Buari uploaded four Instagram photos and two videos showing herself and her friend riding a powerful four-wheeled sports bike.

Nadia Buari Drops Amazing Videos, Photos Riding Powerful Sports Bike with Friend Photo credit: Nadia Buari

Source: Instagram

The pair decided to ride on separate four-wheel vehicles side by side, sporting casual outfits for the exhilarating experience.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Nadia Buari is a prominent movie personality in Ghana and she makes the news often. Her recent Instagram post has gathered reactions.

Slide to watch the videos:

Nadia Buari and Dumelo's Wife Hang Out

Meanwhile, Nadia Buari recently shared a video with Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, wife of actor John Dumelo, as they enjoyed their successes as famous friends at the peak of their careers.

Nadia Buari uploaded a video on her Instagram account, where she is seen having a casual hangout with Gifty and two other female friends.

In the clip, the actress shows off her beauty while Gifty went with a rather edgy look. Their friends took turns to show off as well.

Source: Yen Ghana