Afia Schwar has shared a video of herself, Moesha, and singer Efya Nocturnal

The three were out having fun together

Many people have reacted to the video and said they miss Moesha

Ghanaian actress Afia Schwar has shared a video of herself, Moesha, and Efya Nocturnal.

She indicated in the caption that she missed Efya and Moesha, and that made her share the video to reminisce on the past.

The three friends were out and having fun, with Efya sitting close to Afia Schwar.

A collage of Afia Schwar and Moesha. Photo credit: @queenafiaschwar @moeshaboduong/Instagram

Some people who have seen the video have left various comments about Moesha, saying that she has changed.

Others wrote that they are excited seeing Moesha “pretty and happy”, while some said they missed her.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

junadarl: “@moeshaboduong has changed o.”

emefa_w: “Woaw. Beautiful . I am glad to see Meosha pretty and happy.”

pretty.is.belinda_: “I’m happy to see @moeshaboduong again.”

eii_braakofi: “Ei but lowkey lowkey where is Moesha? Been so long.”

simbeann: “I’m miss u two. @moeshaboduong and @efya_nokturnal . I love u both @queenafiaschwarzenegger u di333.”

l.u.c.i.l.l.e_t.a.l.l: “Moesha.”

precious.osei.509994: “Hey Moesha How are u l miss u dear.”

mak.glam: “Moesha bae,,,,we miss her tho but thank God for her life.”

patriciabonah31: “My empress love u.”

weli_liet_lynx: “How is moesha doing?”

stitchike012019: “Family.”

obuobanyc: “@efya_nokturnal please be mindful of what you say around fufu funu. Don't say I didn't warn you.”

Moesha’s plight

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Moesha said she had received Jesus Christ in July, disclosing she had unhooked herself from 'worldly' pleasures.

Before her repentance, she had admitted to dating married men who sponsored her fancy lifestyle.

Moesha’s conversion took a different twist to the point of her wanting to take her own life.

It was later reported that she was suffering from a mental ailment and needed some time off social media to heal.

Sleeping with business tycoon who got her ‘mad’

Meanwhile, a friend of Moesha, Adu Safowaah, explained the reason behind Moesha’s repentance and recent social media outbursts.

She alleged that Moesha came across a business tycoon who exchanged her soul for death after sleeping with her.

Afia Schwar and cohorts sacked from Moesha's house

In a related development, Ayisha Modi has claimed that Afia Schwar, Tracey Boakye, and Diamond Appiah were sacked from Moesha's house.

The full report of Ayisha Modi's claim was earlier published by YEN.com.gh.

Source: Yen Ghana