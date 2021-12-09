A Ghanaian police officer and lecturer, Johnson Adusei-Poku, says the dismissal of Rosemond Brown's appeal by an Accra Circuit Court is harsh

He opined that the Court could have turned her remaining 82 days jail term into a non-custodial sentence or fine

He explained that he believes that the actress has learned her lessons after serving eight days in jail

A Ghanaian police officer and lecturer, Johnson Adusei-Poku, has described as harsh the dismissal of Rosemond Brown's appeal by an Accra Circuit Court.

Popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, the socialite was asked to go and serve her remaining 82 days jail term by the Criminal Court 1 Division of the High Court after dismissing an appeal filed by her lawyers on Wednesday, December 1.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, officer Adusei-Poku who is also a detective at the Ghana Police Service said he believes Akuapem Poloo has learned her lesson from the eight days she spent in jail.

Court's Decision to Dismiss Akuapem Poloo's Appeal Harsh - Ghanaian Lecturer at NPTS Photo credit: Akuapem Poloo/Johnson Adusei-Poku

''The judge's decision is best known to them. I think Akuapem Poloo has learned her lesson. I'm not saying what she did was right, but the court's decision was harsh.

''She already served eight days in jail. The court could have turned her remaining 82 days jail term into a non-custodial sentence or fine,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

Initial sentence

Akuapem Poloo was given a 90-day jail term by an Accra Circuit Court for publishing obscene material and violating the dignity and integrity of her seven-year-old son in a steamy photo she uploaded on social media in June 2020.

Though she served a period into her term, her lawyers appealed, and was subsequently granted a GHc80,000 bail, pending the determination of the appeal.

On December 1, the Court presided by Justice Ruby Aryeetey, found her appeal without merit, therefore, ordered her to go and continue her 90-day imprisonment.

Lawyers of Akuapem Poloo Filed a Notice of Appeal

Meanwhile, the lawyers of actress Akuapem Poloo, have filed a notice of appeal against the 90-day jail term handed to her.

They are requesting a reversal of the dismissal of an earlier petition seeking a non-custodial sentence for the actress by the High Court.

The notice of appeal, which was filed at the Appeal Court, only five days after her earlier petition was dismissed by Justice Ruby Aryeetey who ruled that the 90 days custodial sentence imposed on her by the Circuit Court was not “manifestly excessive” and “harsh''.

