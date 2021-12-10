Ellen Kyei Whyte: No makeup video of Kumawood actress draws reactions online

Ellen Whyte has been spotted in a new video flaunting her natural beauty

The actress decided to take to her private gym to train and recorded a video of herself

She is noted for dazzling in stunning outfits in photos and videos she posts on social media

Popular Kumawood actress Ellen Kyei Whyte has caused a huge stir on social media after she decided to show her natural face without makeup.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Ellen Whyte was seen in her plush personal gym in her home.

She was seen taking a breather after she decided to work out to burn some fat as she mentioned herself.

Photos of Ellen Kyei Whyte. Source: Instagram/kyeiwhyte1

Source: Instagram

The pretty Kumawood actress was seen sweating while clad in her gym clothes and appeared quite excited with her workout session.

What caught the eyes of many teeming followers of the actress is that she was without makeup and look as beautiful as ever.

After posting the video, Ellen Kyei Whyte captioned it:

"Just decided to burn fat small #stilltheunbreakable"

Fans react to the video

Many ardent followers of the talented actress took to the comment section to react to the video.

nanaberko4 jokingly noted:

"Why are you sweating like that? Are you doing the do"

nanaama_joosy commented:

My dream twin I just love you style biaa bi.

princegeorgeopokuware wrote:

"my hometown Empress Ashanti mampong"

estherlynefyabaah made this revelation:

"I get so excited whenever I see you"

bonneyfaceoffical noted:

"Naturally beautiful"

haashaawudu stated:

"With or without makeup u are still jeje"

matilda.asamoah.9847 also wrote:

"Beautiful without makeup"

