A fuel tanker explosion in Adubinsu left two dead and multiple properties destroyed

Eyewitness reported that the driver of the tanker lost control due to brake failure before the explosion

Authorities investigated the incident as emergency services managed the aftermath of the explosion

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Two people have died following a fuel tanker explosion at Adubinsu in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, June 4, 2026.

Fuel Tanker Explosion Claims 2 Lives in Afigya Kwabre South District

Source: Facebook

Citi News reported that an eyewitness said the tanker was travelling from Edwenase towards Adubinsu when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle due to brake failure.

The tanker is reported to have somersaulted and exploded, sparking a fire that destroyed six container shops and a nearby house.

He further disclosed that the mate of the vehicle was rushed to the Tafo Government Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service were deployed to the scene to bring the situation under control.

The identities of the deceased driver and his mate have not yet been released. Police say investigations are ongoing.

Source: YEN.com.gh