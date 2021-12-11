Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to social media to brag about the fact that her body is not a product of any surgical procedure

The mum of one took to Instagram with photos of herself in a two-piece which generously showed off her flawless skin and body

While some of Tonto's fans gushed over her, some other people could not help but point out inadequacies in the photos

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has got fans talking on social media after she shared new photos with them.

She posted a series of photos that showed off her banging body and flawless light skin, and Tonto did not hesitate to let people know that her body is natural.

Tonto Dikeh decided to flaunt her flawless body which she says is maintained by a non-surgical procedure. Photo credit: @tontolet

The mum of one noted that her body is being maintained with a non-surgical procedure as opposed to some of her colleagues who have gone under the knife to look that good.

Another part of the caption on her post absolves her of the responsibility for how she is seen/perceived by people.

"The version of me you create in your minds/Head is not my responsibility, it’s your to bare. Body maintenance by non surgical procedure @bvlounge."

See the post below:

Reactions trail post

While some of the actress' fans gushed over her and dropped great compliments, others questioned how her photos were edited.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

hrh.queen.chanel:

"Fry us! We are your plantain!!!!"

official_janegodfrey:

"Wahala for photoshop and surgery ooo, see the real belly under for pic 2."

borlanhle:

"Thought you said you don't expose your body."

stephanie.daves.16:

"Skin like milk."

zinnyceo:

"As beautiful as always, I love you ma'am."

onyi_michael:

"Everywhere fresh."

No regrets for the love I gave out

Tonto Dikeh's messy breakup with politician ex-lover, Kpokpogri, made her a subject of discussion this year.

Despite the ugly turnout of her love life, Tonto took to social media to reveal that she learned lessons that will help her grow.

The mum of one disclosed that she will never regret the love she gave anyone even if it was not reciprocated.

