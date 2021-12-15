Peace FM, a subsidiary of Despite Media Group, has lost a staff, Emmanuel Atiemo

He was an IT and social media specialist for the group

Atiemo died on Friday, December 10, 2021, after saying goodbye to his colleagues at work

Friends and colleagues have described him as one who was friendly, humble, and calm toward all

Another staff of Despite Media Group, Emmanuel Atiemo, has died on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Atiemo, until his death, was the IT and social media specialist for Peace FM, a subsidiary of the group.

According to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Ghanacelebrities.com, a colleague of Atiemo, Nana Yaw Kese, who is a popular presenter on Peace FM, confirmed the sad news.

According to Kese, Atiemo was at work on Friday as normal and never complained of any sickness, and there was nothing showing that he had any issues.

He added that Atiemo said his normal “goodbye, see you on Monday”, and left the office.

Sadly, the next thing he heard was the young and energetic man had died.

The cause of the death is currently unknown and YEN.com.gh will try to get in touch with family and friends on this sad subject.

Some people on social media have described Atiemo as one who was jovial, fun to be with hardworking, humble, and respectful.

This is going to be a big blow to Despite Media Group as Atiemo has died a year after it lost another vibrant staff, Kwadwo Annor Wiafe.

Kwadwo Wiafe's death

In 2020, the news of Wiafe’s death hit the media space like a thunderstorm. Sadly, he had just celebrated the wife’s birthday exactly two weeks before his death.

Wiafe had also celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary and promised to be with the wife forever.

Unfortunately, death has snatched him away cancelling the promise he made to his wife. He left behind three beautiful children.

