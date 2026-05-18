TikToker Michael Owusu was arrested and charged after allegedly posting a video claiming he found a razor blade inside a sachet of Special Ice Mineral Water

Owusu was charged with publication of false news under Section 208(1) of the Criminal Offences Act and faces up to three years in prison if convicted

The Accra Circuit Court 10 adjourned the case to June 22, 2026, where a second prosecution witness is expected to testify

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TikToker Michael Owusu has been arrested and charged after allegedly publishing false news about Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong’s Special Ice Mineral Water.

Ernest Ofori Sarpong's Special Ice: TikToker Arrested and Charged Over Razor Blade in Water Claim

Source: Instagram

Owusu reportedly published a video in which he claimed to have purchased a defective sachet of Special Ice water, the company owned by billionaire businessman and Chairman of the Special Group of Companies, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

The TikToker alleged that he had found a razor blade inside the sachet of water and held it up to the camera to show the public what he had allegedly discovered.

He slammed Special Ice for being negligent, claiming his discovery proved people are not safe when purchasing products on the market, and warned the public to be vigilant when buying water.

Below is a Twitter video of Michael Owusu warning the public about allegedly finding a razor blade in Special Ice water.

TikToker charged over Special Ice claim

According to a report filed by myjoyonline.com on Monday, May 18, 2026, Michael Owusu was arrested, detained, and charged with publication of false news with intent to disturb public peace, contrary to Section 208(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), and Section 123 of the Electronic Transactions Act, 2008 (Act 772).

It’s unclear when the arrest took place, but he has been arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court 10 and faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

According to myjoyonline, Opoku’s lawyer cross-examined the complainant in the case and the first prosecution witness, Mr Edem Kugbe, who serves as the Sales and Marketing Manager of Special Ice Mineral Water.

Following the proceedings, trial judge Evelyn Asamoah adjourned the case to June 22, 2026, at 9:00 a.m, where the second prosecution witness is expected to mount the witness box to testify.

Below is a Facebook video of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong speaking about the Special Ice water business.

Source: YEN.com.gh