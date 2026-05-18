Abu Trica's baby mama, Queenie, spoke out on TikTok on May 16, expressing pride in standing by her partner throughout his months in prison

Popular Ghanaian businessman Frederick Kumi, alias Abu Trica, was released on May 15 after finally meeting his GH₵30million bail conditions

Abu Trica had been in custody since December 2025 following his arrest by Ghanaian security agencies and the FBI over alleged romance scam offences

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Abu Trica’s baby mama, Abena Oforiwaa, also known as Queenie, has stirred reactions after speaking out for the first time after her husband’s release.

Abu Trica's baby mama breaks silence after the businessman's release on bail on May 15, 2026, months after his initial arrest on December 11, 2025. Image credit: @abena_oforiwaa22

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on TikTok on Saturday, May 16, Queenie expressed pride in herself after standing by her man throughout his months of suffering in prison.

Popular Ghanaian socialite and businessman, Frederick Kumi, widely known as Abu Trica, was arrested by a team of operatives from the Ghana Police Service, in conjunction with other security agencies and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on December 11, 2025.

According to a statement from the US Justice Department, Abu Trica was accused of being a member of a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

State prosecutors commenced extradition proceedings against him at the Gbese District Court before being transferred to the Accra High Court.

After months in custody, the Accra High Court granted Abu Trica bail on April 21, 2026, in the sum of GH₵30million, with two sureties to be justified.

He continued to remain in custody until Friday, May 15, 2026, when he finally met his bail conditions and was released, leading to an emotional reunion with his son and baby mama.

Below is an Instagram video of Abu Trica reuniting with his family after his release.

Abu Trica’s baby mama speaks after release

After reuniting with her husband, Abu Trica’s baby mama Queenie took to social media to celebrate.

During his incarceration, she was spotted multiple times at the court as he battled his extradition.

On Friday, May 15, she was also seen at the Accra High Court with Abu Trica’s lawyers as they finally settled the GH₵30million bail conditions.

In a TikTok post, she praised her resilience, describing herself as A.T (Abu Trica)’s baby and not an ordinary girlfriend.

“Born to stand out from the flock.❤️👌….A.T’s Baby🥰🤏🏽. A special baby chicken, affectionately known as A.T's baby, was born with a remarkable quality; it stands out from the flock. This little chick is a testament to unique individuality, even at a young age; its presence brings joy and a touch of wonder," she captioned the video.

The TikTok video shared by Abu Trica’s baby mama after his release is below.

Abu Trica’s baby mama, Queenie, appeals to the government to release her partner amid his US extradition case. Image credit: Abu Trica, @askghmedia/X

Source: UGC

Abu Trica's baby mama pleads for release

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica's baby mama, Queenie, pleaded with the Ghanaian authorities to release her child's father after spending months in custody.

In a video on X, Queenie begged authorities in the country, including President Mahama, to forgive her husband if he had committed any wrongdoing and let him return to his family.

Source: YEN.com.gh