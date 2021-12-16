Joyce Blessing has revealed that she was a virgin until her marriage to Dave, her ex-husband

The singer has been rocked with a DNA scandal after the marriage broke

The husband reportedly found that one of their three children is not his child

Joyce Blessing says everyone deserves a second chance in this life

Embattled gospel singer, Joyce Blessing, has revealed that she married her ex-husband, Dave, when she was still a virgin.

According to the singer, she never dated any other man before her marriage, and at no point in her life did she date two men at the same time.

She was speaking in the wake of the DNA saga that has rocked her reputation after her husband allegedly found that one of their three children was not his child.

The singer reportedly grew angry at the name-callings and said she found it very annoying that people who did not know her in person could make bad remarks about her.

She, however, failed to answer yes or no to the DNA speculation and only said that everyone deserves a second chance.

Joyce Blessing added that the downfall of a man is not the end of his life, therefore, she would gladly give a second chance to anyone who deserves it.

Joyce Blessing begs for forgiveness

Joyce Blessing earlier begged Ghanaians for forgiveness amid the DNA scandal that has rocked her.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, Joyce Blessing said whatever issue her fans have heard about her in the news should be forgiven.

She added that if she has also spoken rudely or in any bad way to anyone, she begs for forgiveness as well.

The minstrel indicated that she should be pardoned and her music should not suffer based on those issues.

Agradaa on Joyce Blessing's DNA saga

Meanwhile, in an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, popular fetish priestess, Agradaa alleged that Joyce Blessing had been sleeping with some pastors she went to.

According to Agradaa, she knew a day like this would come when God would embarrass Joyce Blessing for being pretentious.

She described it as an abomination for one claiming to be a servant of God to be caught in such a scandal and advised the singer to get a pastor for deliverance.

