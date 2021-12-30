Rare no makeup photo of former EC boss Charlotte Osei causes stir online

Charlotte Osei has dazzled social media with a photo without makeup

The former EC Chair was seen basking in the atmosphere at the beach as she chillaxed

Charlotte Osei is noted for celebrating her friends on their big day and also dropping lovely photos of herself online

Former Chair of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Madam Charlotte Osei, has dazzled her followers on Instagram with a photo of herself without makeup.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Charlotte Osei was seen spending some quality time alone at a beach outside Accra.

She was seen beaming with smiles as she posed for the camera and enjoyed her 'alone' time away from the hustle and bustle which has come to be associated with Accra.

Photos of Charlotte Osei. Source: Instagram/@char_osei

Source: Instagram

After posting the photos, the former EC chair captioned it:

"Rest. Recovery. Reflection. 2022 #capechristmas #peaceandquiet"

Fans and friends react to the photos

Many people who are acquaintances of the former EC boss and some longtime friends took to the comment section to react to the photos.

louiebaby3006 wrote:

"May peace find you."

ewe_kente also commented:

"Beautiful ma"

nanayawharhin noted:

"Beautiful .....still 16"

archerkofi had this to say:

"Mummy you look so beautiful, look young every day."

Charlotte Osei flaunts beautiful 'little sister' on her birthday

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the former EC chair heaped massive praise on her friend-turned-sister in a lovely birthday post.

The public figure, in a post sighted on her Instagram page, eulogised her friend who turned a year older on December 15, 2021.

Charlotte Osei shared a lovely photo of her friend on her Instagram page and showered her with glowing words.

The photo saw the lady who was identified as Halima, wearing a white shirt and having fun with her friends at a rooftop place in a plush-looking neighbourhood.

After posting the photo, Charlotte Osei captioned it:

"To the naughtiest little sis ever, mother of three amazing humans, wife of our one and only Sultan- happy, happy birthday @halima_sadia. May the years ahead be beautiful and blessed. Just try and be a better little sis small. Sallah stew must be punctually delivered before I even ask! Love you loads"

Jidula: Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa's daughter turns 4, stuns in beautiful b'day photos

In other news, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Catherine Jidula Satekla, the daughter and first child of dancehall star Stonebwoy known in real life as Livingstone Satekla and Dr Louisa is a year older today.

December 30, 2021, happens to mark the 4th birthday of the pretty young girl and she cannot keep calm about it.

To mark the big day, mother of the young girl, Dr Louisa Satekla, took to social media to flaunt her bundle of joy on the special day.

Source: YEN.com.gh