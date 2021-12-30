The year 2021 like every other year came with its own set of expectations from the government and policymakers in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Throughout the year, some politicians have been on the lips of many Ghanaians for the various actions they have taken at a point in time.

YEN.com.gh has listed seven politicians who have made headlines over the course of the year in both a positive and controversial light.

Collage of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Photo credit: Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: Facebook

1. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The member of parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has over the years received a lot of praise for serving his people in the best way he can.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

This year alone, he donated an incubator for use in the children's ward.

To mark World Contraception day, he gifted the longest-serving midwife in his constituency a new car to appreciate all her dedication and hard work over the years.

He organised a six-day long free eye screening for various communities in his constituency. Free medications and glasses were given to those who needed them as well as surgeries scheduled for those who would need them.

To make the Christmas festivities, he also gifted NABCO beneficiaries in his constituency who had not been paid for some items and cash for Christmas.

Aside from his good deeds in his constituency, he was very instrumental in some topical issues being talked about in parliament.

2. Francis Sosu

The Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency, Francis Xavier Sosu has also been mentioned as one of the MPs who go all out for members of his constituency in a little way that he can. He has been praised as the MP who is focused on job creation in his constituency.

Recently, YEN.com.gh reported that he gave his two months salary to be used to fix a broken bridge in his constituency.

In a post he shared on his Facebook page, Sosu said he came across a broken bridge at Baba Yara within the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality and decided to fix it.

He also became quite popular for his altercation with the Ghana Police Service and evading arrest.

A bench warrant was issued for his arrest for leading some members in his constituency in a demonstration over bad roads.

3. Yaw Adutwum

The Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum who also doubles as a member of parliament for the Bosomtwe Constituency, has been praised for his efforts in improving literacy and education in his constituency.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum paid also became quite popular for announcing some educational reforms in the country.

He recently mentioned that Junior High School education would be six years.

4. Afenyo Markin

The Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has also been mentioned as one of the MP's who goes above and beyond for his constituents.

The MP has done a lot of Private sector initiatives in his constituency as well as committing to giving scholarships to brilliant but needed students.

In the latter part of the year, he became quite popular for some comments he made concerning the tidal wave situation in Keta.

According to him, per a picture he claimed his research team had presented, the residents of Keta were responsible due to their illegal sand winning on their beaches.

5. Afriyie Akoto

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the minister of agriculture, in the latter part of 2021 became quite popular for some comments he made regarding the food prices on the market.

Despite the various complaints by Ghanaians about the hike in prices of food items, the minister said foodstuff prices had reduced drastically.

His comment that really got Ghanaians offended was when he said a bunch of plantains was sold for GHc20.00.

6. Ken Ofori-Atta

The minister of finance, Ken Ofori-Atta due to the sector he heads, was very popular for his various financial announcement.

During his appearance at the graduation ceremony at the University of Professional Studies, he announced that the government payroll was full and went ahead to advise the fresh graduates to venture into entrepreneurship.

This comment ticked off a lot of people.

He also became popular for the contents of the 2022 Agyenkwa budget.

7. Kwasi Amoako-Atta

The minister for roads and highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta at the tail end of the year received a lot of blasting from Ghanaians for his rush decision to close the toll booths.

Most Ghanaians were unhappy about the closure of the toll booths after it was announced to be closed in 2022 after the budget had been approved.

Toll workers and the hawkers were also thrown out of business due to the decision he took without parliamentary consultation and proper decision-making.

Source: YEN.com.gh