Diana Asamoah's style reformation is definately one to talk about looking at how she keeps slaying the perfection and beauty of out of regal outfits

A video of Diana Asamoah slaying in a very stunning outfit with a breathtaking hair and makeup has popped up on social media

Fans of the gospel songstress drooled over her eye-candy look and praised her over it with some finding it difficult to believe she is the one

Style note books just got updated with a stunning visual of popular gospel artist, Diana Asamoah in a video circulating on social media, and tongues are wagging already.

The Pentecost Gya singer, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, is seen literally flaming in lustrous navy blue voluminous outfit with elaborate designs in it

She was seen rocking the beautifully-patterned attire which was one handed with a bold tummy belt beneath her bust area. The outfit was totally cheek with the numourous gathers in the dress that gave it a couture appeal.

The local gospel songstress could be seen 'feeling herself' in her new look as she rolls her eyes seductively and throws her hands in a majestic manner as he compliments her look with a curly human hair like a R&B star.

Social media users and fans of the singer got gagged entirely by her look with some suggesting she might be tying the knot

Others doubted she was the one in the video as she looked totally transformed in her flawless bridal make-up by celebrated beautician, Barimah Make-ups.

Diana Asamoah's recent style qualities has got many people talking in recent times including poluar TV host and actor, Akrobeto.

Akrobeto on his ‘Real News’ program aired on UTV who was reacting to it, asserted that the gospel singer must understand that she is getting older, thus she needs to stop hiding her aged looks behind beautiful makeup.

Fans Comment

@owusu_sh commented:

"I thought she said anybody who do makeup will go to hell"

@nyarkoa18 says:

"Mr drew said it oo " Ei! Diana asamoah nansa yi wo suban asesa"

@obaapa_princess_forgive stated:

"true descendant of Eve"

@itellmymind commented:

"This is exactly how Eve behaved after eating the forbidden fruit. It's obvious Diana Asamoah is no more a virgin now. She has eaten the forbidden fruit"

