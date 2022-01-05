Afia Osaa, a daughter Kumawood actress Adwoa Boahemaa, known in show business as Mama Kalifornia, is a happy woman today.

Osaa who is also an actress like her mother has turned a year older today, January 5, 2022. In celebration the young lady has shared stunning photos.

The photos shared on her Instagram page show Osaa flaunting her beauty in four different outfits and poses.

Kumawood actress Mama Kali's daughter Afia Osaa is celebration her birthday Photo source: @afia_osaa

The first photo shows the pretty-looking Osaa rocking a short jumpsuit with a pair of high heels. While sitting on chair, she had a serious look into the camera.

In the second photo, Osaa wore a spaghetti top and over a long skirt that looked tight on her. With her to the camera, Osaa showed off her fine shape.

For the third and fourth photos, Mama Kali's daughter wore different body-hugging dresses to show off her stature.

Sharing the photos, Afia Osaa wrote:

"In the cherry blossom’s shade there’s no such thing as a stranger I didn’t choose this birthday,this birthday chose me."

Check out the photos of Osaa below:

