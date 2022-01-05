Many movie lovers in Ghana at the moment might not have heard the name, Afia Osaa.

Though she is not well known she is currently making waves in the movie industry in Kumasi.

Afia Osaa is really beautiful and she has combined her facial looks with her acting skills.

Afia Osaa

For many who don't know, Afia Osaa's mother is a popular Kumawood actress - she is Ama Boahemaa, famed as Mama Karlifornia.

Afia Osaa has been dazzling social media users with her gorgeous photos and YEN.com.gh has got 11 photos of her that will wow many.

1. On point always:

2. Looking sharp here:

3. Showing her cute shape:

4. Afia Osaa in a colourful outfit:

5. Nice hairstyle:

6. Flashy looks:

7. For the gram:

8. Children lover:

9. Looking sweet in her short outfit:

10. Red day:

11. Always smiling:

