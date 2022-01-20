Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has explained the reason why she went ahead to sue TV presenter Mona Gucci in court.

She was speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo of Accra FM, and Yvonne spoke impeccable Twi.

She was able to express herself so well in that local language telling what led her to take legal action against Mona Gucci.

According to her, when the case first went to court and Mona Gucci was served a letter to retract and apologise to her, she rather went online to insult and further attack Yvonne Nelson.

This behaviour from Mona Gucci triggered Yvonne Nelson’s quest to seek compensation from the court.

Reaction to Yvonne Nelson’s video

Many people have reacted to Yvonne Nelson’s video with some saying she looks like Joyce Blessing.

One person admired the way she spoke Twi, with some expressing excitement over the law suit.

