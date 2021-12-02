Mona Gucci in trouble as Yvonne Nelson wins GHC500k defamation case against her

Yvonne Nelson has won a GHC500,000 defamation case against Mona Gucci

The actress sued Mona Gucci over some allegations made by the latter

Reports have it that Mona Gucci failed to show up in court during the entire case

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

An Accra High Court has awarded Yvonne Nelson GHC500,000 in a defamation case against Mona Gucci for malicious statements she made about the award-winning actress on Accra-based Neat FM.

Mona who is a socialite and presenter was not in court when the judgement was passed.

The Court presided over by Justice John Eugene Nyante Nyandu ordered Mona to pay GHC500,000 to Yvonne and also apologise for her defamatory publication about the celebrated actress.

Photos of Mona Gucci and Yvonne Nelson. Source: Instagram/@monagucciofficial, @yvonnenelsongh

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Also, she has been restrained from making any more defamatory comments about the Princess Tyra actress.

In May 2020, Mona in an interview with Neat Fm, a subsidiary of the Despite Media Group named an extensive list of Ghanaian female media and social personalities and alluded to them the amorphous title “slay queen.”

The “slay queen,” term according to her can be equated to a woman of loose morals, who under the cover of legitimacy engages in prostitution and other illicit activities for sustenance.

In the said interview Mona boldly mentioned Yvonne Nelson’s name among her list of people she referred to as slay queens.

"Yvonne doesn't show off, but she is a slay because you know the slay queen it entails a lot, we have both showing off and some contacts and people who we know that the things that you do and the lifestyle you exhibit, someone is paying for you behind the scenes,” she alleged.

The statement largely presented Yvonne as someone perverted in a character who engages in immoral and illicit activities.

When Yvonne’s counsel wrote to her to retract her malicious statement and apologise, she refused and rather went on a social media tirade spewing more disparaging comments.

“YVONNE NELSON SAYS SHE'S SUING ME IN COURT SOMEONE SHOULD TELL HER I SAID SHE SHOULD F*CK OFF ... YVONNE F*CK THE F*CK OFF!! AND DON'T DISGRACE YOURSELF!! ... " and subsequently, "F*CK OFF YVONNE, SHUT THE F*CK UP I won’t F*CKIN APOLOGIZE TO U SO HURRY UP AND LETS F*CKIN MEET IN COURT,” she wrote on social media.

Yvonne then went ahead to take the matter up in court by suing her. But all the time the case was called, Mona never showed up in court

Maame Dokono's 5th Child Sabrina Adarkwa Celebrates Birthday With Stunning Photos

Meanwhile, Sabrina Adarkwa, one of the children of veteran actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, has celebrated her birthday in style.

Sabrina, who is the fifth child and last daughter of Maame Dokono turned a year older on Saturday, November 27.

In celebration of her new age, she took to her Instagram page to show off her beauty in lovely photos.

Source: Yen.com.gh