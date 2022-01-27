The ambassador of France to Ghana, Anne Sophie has stated her interest in meeting the Ghanaian rockstar , Kuami Eugene, on social media

Anne followed Chance The Rapper's strategy he used in Meeting Sarkodie in a tweet saying he has done everything in Ghana except meeting the artist

The ambassador's tweet also came along with a video which has garnered a lot of reactions from fans and social media users

France Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie, has taken to Twitter to express her desire to meet Ghanaian artiste, Kuami Eugene, just like Chance The Rapper did about wanting to meet Sarkodie weeks ago that made headlines.

The tweet also followed with an adorable video of the ambassador typing the tweet and has already garnered so many views online as blogs and tabloids keep sharing it.

Although Kuami Eugene has not responded yet, the tweet has got fans and social media users to react to it with many hope she will meet Kuami Eugene.

Her tweet read:

"It worked for @chancetherapper when he complained about not having @sarkodie yet. Will it work for me? "I have done everything in Ghana except meet @KuamiEugene"

This could spark a new social media trend online if Kuami Eugene honors Anne Sophie's request just as it happened for Chance the Rapper.

@big_abass_creations commented:

"Was just smiling watching her through out, she's such an amazing fellow"

@Bs_denonstop also reacted:

"Will it work for me? I've gotten everything except a France visa"

@dbjgh commented:

"We no go get this Ambassador kra"

@consult_talk also commented:

"Hop this is not to seek attention.cos u can reach out too the management without it bein on social media!"

@papayawkhalix19

If I bring him will I get free visa to france?

