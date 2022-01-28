There is nothing more Captivating than parent-child matching moments and that is one of the things our female celebrities know how to do the most

While the idea of matching outfits with parents could be a real-life nightmare for most kids, Kafui Danku, her beautiful daughter, Baby Lorde, have made it their own tradition

The two constantly bless our sights with very fashionable twin outfits that gets Netizens and social media users awed

Ghanaian actress and media personality, Kafui Danku, and daughter Baby Lorde have captivated us many times on social media with their laudable fashion statements together in same mother-and -child outfits.

The mother and daughter have so many things in common, from their great sense of fashion, to their highly spirited personalities as well as their infectious smiles.

Baby Lorde is very much like her mother and is headed towards great success as she has already clocked many ambassadorial deals since infancy making her the youngest celebrity kid to reach such milestone.

YEN.com.gh brings you 5 times Kafui Danku and Baby Lorde gave the best Mother and Child Fashion.

1.Born in 2016, Baby Lorde was conceived after several years of miscarriages which was a challenging time for the actress. Most likely the reason why she shares a stronger bond with Lorde Ivana Pitcher.

2. Kafui Danku and Baby Lorde melted hearts online with this editorial photo. The outfits and their beauty was magazine cover worthy .

3. Baby Lorde and mum stole our attention with this cute photo of themselves in a light pink dress and we loved every bit and piece of it.

4. Kafui Danku never ceases to amaze us with her relationship with her kids and she always takes photos of the lovely memories with Baby Lorde.

5. This is what we call Family portrait; classy, life-giving, simple, breathtaking and refreshing. Kafui together with Lorde posed with the last member of the family.

