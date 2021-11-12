Appearing in one movie or song doesn't make you a celeb - COP Kofi Boakye warns

COP Kofi Boakye quizzed creatives at the meeting on who a celebrity is

The COP admonished Ghanaian celebrities for their sense of entitlement.

The senior police officer did not mince when he met the celebrities at the creative industry's meeting with the IGP

The Director-General in charge of Legal and Prosecution for the Ghana Police Service, COP Kofi Boakye has schooled our creatives on who qualifies to become a celebrity.

At a meeting between stakeholders of the creative industry and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr Dampare together with some senior police officers on Wednesday, November 10.

COP Kofi Boakye expressed disgust over the behaviour of some celebrities in the country.

This was in response to complaints from some of the celebrities present at the meeting about mishandling and inappropriate treatment from the police.

According to the celebrities, they should be accorded some privileges befitting their status as celebrities but COP Kofi Boakye opposed the opinion and stated that no one is above the law.

“If you want privileges, what privileges do you want? That you can pull a weapon anytime, and nothing would be done to you? No, that is not possible. We cannot do that.”

COP Kofi Boakye also noted that there is a need to clarify who a celebrity is and who deserves that title.

“Who is a celebrity? What is the operational definition of the word celebrity? I think we should get that because I am confused. We are confused. Is it that when you appear in one film, or you do one song, you qualify to be called a celebrity or what? And you see, because we are confused, we do not know what you want,” he stated.

Creative Industry meets with the IGP at the PoliceHeadquaters

The Inspector-General of Police(IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare together with the leadership of the Ghana Police Service met with over 130 players of the creative arts industry.

The meeting, which took place at the Police Headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, was purposely to discuss security issues affecting the industry.

Discussions at the meeting focused on matters such as; piracy of creative works, provision of event security, access to police uniforms and premises for productions, a dedicated Police Unit to facilitate activities of industry players, and the unprofessional conduct exhibited by some police officers.

