Broadcast journalist, MzGee has shared a breathtaking photo of herself on her social media page

The media personality stunned in the photo she shared and gained the attention of many netizens

MzGee is noted as one of Ghana's finest journalists to have gone through the mill to rise to the very top

Ghanaian broadcast journalist and media personality, Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah popularly known as MzGee has melted the hearts online with a beautiful photo.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, MzGee was seen beaming with massive smiles as she thanked the month of February for being nice.

The media personality was seen wearing a beautiful dress as she posed for the camera in what appeared to be her best photo yet.

MzGee complimented her colourful outfit with some jewellery - made up of an expensive-looking wristwatch and pearly-themed earrings.

She was seen looking stunning with her beautiful face beat as she showed off her infectious smile for all to see.

After posting the photo, MzGee captioned it:

"Thank you, February! March has got to be filled with miracles, signs and wonders! I am so expectant!"

Netizens react to the post made by MzGee

Many fans and followers as well as celeb friends of the media personality took to the comment section to react to the post MzGee made.

director_berko came in with the comment:

"You so classy"

gloriamanu89 noted:

"Glorious Gloria"

iamamadarlington had this to say:

"March is filled with goodness"

lernylomotey wrote:

"beaming beauty"

kharyne_yalley also commented:

"AMEN and AMEN!!!"

