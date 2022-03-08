Award-winning broadcaster Serwaa Amihere has wowed her followers with stunning photos as she celebrates her birthday

The GHOne TV presenter turned 32 years old on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, and she decided to bless her page with her beauty

Serwaa's lovely birthday photos have amassed over 1000 comments with many of her colleague celebrities sharing their wishes

GHOne TV presenter and newscaster Joyce Serwaa Amihere turned 32 years old on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

In celebration of her birthday, Serwaa Amihere has released stunning photos on her Instagram page.

The first photo shared by the broadcaster shows her seated on an office table. Wearing a cream-looking dress, Serwaa matched it with a wine-coloured pair of shoes.

GHOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere has just turned 32 years Photo source: @serwaaamihere

Resting one leg on the other, Serwaa supported her chin with her left hand. She was full of smiles as she glowed in the photo.

Sharing the photo, Serwaa indcated tht she had just turned 32 years old and was grateful to God for how far she has come.

"My friends,join me give thanks to God almighty for granting me life these past 32 years and how far he has brought me.As I mark this occasion,I pray for his guidance and mercies in the journey of life," she said.

Later, Serwaa shared a photo dressed in white while holding a bouquet of red roses. She captioned the second photo as:

"For the love of RED❤️."

Celebs hail Serwaa

After sharing her photos, many of Serwaa's celebrity friends took to the comment section to shared their birthday wishes for her. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Gospel singer Cwesi Oteng (@cwesiotengofficial) said:

"Happy birthday Serwaa, #manyblessings."

TV3 presenter Anita Akuffo (@ann_ita1) said:

"Happy birthday Serwaa."

Highlife singer (@fameye_music) said:

"Blessings blessings blessings."

Actress Emelia Brobbey (@emeliabrobbey) said:

"Happy birthday beautiful ❤️❤️."

Angel FM presenter Ohemaa Woyeje (@ohemaawoyeje) said:

"Birthday blessings ."

Asaase Radio presenter Caroline Sampson (@caroline4real) said:

"Happy birthday ❤️."

Stonebwoy buys GHC550k necklace as birthday gift

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Dancehall superstar Stonebwoy, known in private life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, had spent big money on a necklace on his birthday.

Stonebwoy turned 34 years old on Saturday, March 5, 2022. His birthday fell while he was in London.

To celebrate his new age, Stonebwoy hit the town with his wife, Louisa, for some shopping. Among the items he bought for himself was a diamond-encrusted necklace which cost over GHC550,000.

