Award-winning actor Adjetey Anang and his wife, Elom, have been married for a long 15 years now

The two hve celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary with lovely photos and messages on their Instagram pages

Adjetey's showbiz colleagues including Nana Ama McBrown, Martha Ankomah, and Prince David Osei have joined in with their wishes

Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang and his wife, Elom, have celebrated their wedding anniversary in style.

Adjetey and Elom who got married on March 10, 2007, marked the occasion by sharing loved-up photos on social media.

The photos showed the actor and his wife dressed in white in different poses. While they stood in some of the photos, they sat in others.

Adjetey Anang and his wife have been married for 15 years Photo source: @adjeteyanang

Adjetey's anniversary post

Sharing the photos on his Instagram page, Adjetey Anang their marriage was going to get even better with the help of God.

"Happy Anniversary to you @elom_anang. What a journey! To think that we have only scratched the surface...still a long road ahead but we trust that with our Good Lord, it will only get better on every side. Loads of ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️."

Elom's post

Elom also shared similar photos with the caption:

"HAPPY 15th ANNIVERSARY to you @adjeteyanang ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤. Nothing beats the bond we share. Absolutely nothing. Grateful and blessed to be on this journey of life with you. We've been down together, now we rise together. With Jesus at the center."

McBrown, others congratulate Adjetey Anang and wife

The anniverary posts from Adjetey Anang and Elom has caught attention of many Ghanaian enetertainment stars who took to the comment section to celebrate their colleague and his

iamamamcbrown said:

"Pure ❤️❤️❤️ #Brimm."

princedavidosei said:

"❤️ God continue to bless your union."

jessicawilliamsgh said:

"Awwwwww God Bless you guys , Fam. ❤️❤️."

andydostygh said:

"I pray GOD shower His continuous blessings on your union. I’m so proud of you."

marthaankomah said:

"We love you."

Adjetey Anang listed among celebs with the longest marriages

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently took a look at some of Ghana's celebrities with the most successful marriages. Adjetey Anang and Elom's marriage happened to be of the many listed.

The list also included Abedi Pele, Okyeame Kwame, Van Vicker, Majid Michel, and Stacy Amoateng who all had marriages spanning more than 10 years.

