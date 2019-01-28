Ghanaians and people all over the world are celebrating Saint Valentine's Day today, February 14, 2020

As part of our Val's Day specials, YEN.com.gh has taken a look at some of Ghana's celebrities with the most successful marriages

The list of 10 includes Abedi Pele, Okyeame Kwame, Van Vicker, Majid Michel, and Stacy Amoateng with marriages spanning more than 10 years for each entrant

The term celebrity, often used to represent famous people (sports stars and entertainers), does not easily come together with marriage. This is because there have been many instances of failed marriages for such people.

Being famous comes with a lot of public scrutinies which often takes its toll on such relationships. It is even more difficult when both parties are famous.

But despite all the odds, a number of Ghanaian stars have been able to sustain their marriages for long periods which are commendable.

For our Valentine's Day special, YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of celebrities in Ghana with the longest marriages.

1. Abedi Pele and Maha Ayew (34 years):

Former Black Stars captain Abedi Ayew Pele is a Ghanaian football legend and a global icon. His wife, Maha, who is of Lebanese descent worked as a director of Nania FC.

The two got married in August 1987 when Abedi started playing for Olympique Marseille. As it is widely known, Abedi and Maha have four children, Jordan, Dede, and Rahim (from Abedi's previous relationship) and a girl called Imani.

2. Kalsoume Sinare and Tony Baffoe (27 years):

Kalsoume Sinare and Tony Baffoe are the perfect example of a true celebrity couple. While Kalsoume is a model who became an outstanding actress while Tony is a football star.

They got married on December 24, 1994, and have been blessed with two boys, Shaquille and Boukeem, and a girl called Keishera.

3. Reggie Rockstone and Zilla Limann (19 years):

Rockstone is a rapper who is credited as the originator of Hiplife genre. Zilla is a medical doctor and the daughter of former Ghana president, Dr Hilla Limann.

The two will be celebrating their 20th anniversary as a couple in October. They have three children together, namely Ricci, Zuzu, and Rehji-Zaida.

4. Van Vicker and Adjoa Vicker (18 years):

Joseph Van Vicker is a celebrated actor while Adjoa Vicker works at the Ghana Education Service as the Director of Human Resources Mangement and Development.

Blessed with two girls, J'ian and J'dyl, and a boy, VJ, the two will be celebrating their 19th marriage anniversary in October.

5. Bishop Obinim and Florence Obinim (18 years):

Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder of International God's Way Church, is a renowned prophet. His wife, Florence, is a high-acclaimed gospel musician.

The two got married in 2004 and have been blessed with three children, two boys and a girl.

6. 7. Okyeame Quophi and Stacy Amoateng (16 years)

Okyeame Quophi, a member of the then Hiplife duo Akyeame, now a radio presenter with Angel FM in Accra. Stacy is a well-known broadcaster and a manager at Angel Broadcasting Services.

Okyeame and Stacy have been married since May 28, 2005. Their 16 years of marriage have brought forth three children, two girls and a boy. The eldest child is known as Callista, the second is Beyonce, and the boy is known as Joojo.

7. Majid Michel and Virna Michel (16 years):

Majid is an award-winning actor who is now an evangelist. Virna has made forays into acting as well. She is known for the famous Gino advert.

Majid and Virna have been married for almost 17 years. The two celebrated their 10th marriage anniversary in August 2015 by renewing their wedding vows in a beautiful ceremony that saw Joselyn Dumas, Yvonne Nelson, Nadia Buari, and others in attendance.

8. Adjetey Anang and and Elom Anang (14 years):

Adjetey Anang is one of Ghana's favourite actors. His wife, Elom, is a banker.

They met during auditions for Things We Do For Love, the television series which made Adjetey popular.

Their 15th marriage anniversary falls in March. The two have a son called Ryan.

9. Kofi Okyere Darko and Ophelia Crossland (13 years):

Popular broadcaster and fashionista Kofi Okyere Darko a.k.a. KOD is married to fashion designer, Ophelia Crossland.

They married in 2008 and have three children together.

10. Okyeame Kwame and Annica Nsiah-Appau (13 years):

Okyeame Kwame, the other half of Hiplife duo Akyeame, is an award-winning rapper. His wife is the manager of OK Communications.

They married in 2009 and celebrated their 13th anniversary in January. According to Kwame, they met when he went for an interview at Luv FM. They have two kids, a boy Sir Kwame Bota and a girl Sante.

It must be noted that there are other admirable celebrity marriages but YEN.com.gh limited this list to marriages that have gone past 10 years.

