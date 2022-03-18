Controversial Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwar, has dropped the names of men Ghanaians should expect in Abena Korkor’s next list of men who have slept with her.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afia named the president of the United States of America, President Joe Biden, former US president Donald Trump, Jesus Christ, and King Nebuchadnezzar of Bible times.

Afia’s list is impossible, meaning that she was being sarcastic at the whole Abena Korkor’s saga.

Afia’s comment in the video also indicate that she might be calling Abena Korkor a liar over her new update list that has Stonbwoy, Stephen Appiah, and Asamoah Gyan.

Afia also advised Abena Korkor to put an end to her drama and that enough is enough.

