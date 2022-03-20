Mr. Beautiful defends Shatta Wale; slams his mom for disgracing him in public

Mr. Beautiful waded into the viral issues between dancehall king Shatta Wale and his mother Elsie Avemegah

The actor has expressed his disappointment in Shatta Wale's mother for going on radio interviews to disgraced her son

Mr. Beautiful made this known during UTV's late Saturday-night entertainment show United Showbiz

Ghanaian comic actor, Mr. Beautiful has sided with Shatta Wale and taken a strong swipe at the dancehall singer's mother, Madam Elsie Avemegah.

The award-winning actor is not happy with how Shatta Wale's mom went on the radio to disgraced her son.

While speaking on UTV's late Saturday-night entertainment show, United Showbiz, Mr. Beautiful said what Shatta Wale's mother did by going public to wash her son's dirty linen in public is inappropriate.

According to him, the mother knows her son so well that going to the radio to say he doesn't take care of her is not right.

He then added that it is someone's family issue and he doesn't want to go deep into it.

Shatta Wale's mother hospitalized; pleads for help

Shatta Wale's mother was hospitalized and was seen pleading for help from Ghanaians.

In a new video making rounds on Facebook, the mother of the outspoken dancehall star was seen seated on what looked like a hospital bed.

She was being attended to by a lady who appeared to be a nurse as she (Madam Elsie) looked quite gloomy.

Shatta Wale finally reacts to mother's issues

Shatta Wale has opened up about claims being made by his mother saying she was homeless.

In a Facebook Live video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of the Ayoo hitmaker who was quite livid, took a swipe at people giving her mother mileage.

He jabbed bloggers and radio presenters who were inviting his mother known as Elsie Abemegah for interviews.

The Taking Over hitmaker asked the media personalities to find out how someone who was homeless was able to bathe and dress up for such interviews.

Shatta Wale insinuated that he had been of tremendous help to his mother and did not hint of putting a stop to it.

