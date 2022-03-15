A photo of lovable actress Jackie Appiah's kitchen has popped up online for the first time and fans are stunned

Jackie stood in the heart of the kitchen to pose with a glass in her hand while rocking a lovely red dress

The kitchen is luxurious, in that it is filled with ultramodern equipment, with design and painting that befits her status as a celebrity

Fans have admired the beautiful actress and described her with beautiful words including beautiful and classy

Popular and beautiful Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has stunned fans and Ghanaians on social media with a photo from her luxurious kitchen.

Jackie took the beautiful photo posed with a glass in her hand inside of the kitchen that looks so glamorous.

There were glasses all over with decorative lights to make the place attractive like the owner.

Jackie also used not an ordinary blind for the window in the white-washed kitchen.

She shared the photo to wish her fellow women who are “intelligent, Ambitious, Strong, Classy Women” a happy women’s day.

Fans react to Jackie Appiah’s kitchen photo

The photo has got many praising the cute actress and have described her as a beautiful, lovely woman with class.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

_mister.derrick_: “Classss.”

richardkobby: “Beautiful.”

gracepreciousbundu: “Happy women's day mummy.”

talentsdiscoverypoint: “Lovely.”

missvickywilliams___: “Cheers Boss Lady.”

director_berko: “Cute.”

giovanniclavinwinfred: “Classical mummy.”

nhanhayawlil: “Sipping your wine.”

ronldo.richards: “Nice n beautiful blessing.”

samueljunior3641: “You look gorgeous.”

Jackie Appiah buys Trassacco Estate mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jackie Appiah has bought a mansion at the plush Trassaco Estate in Accra.

Her son, Damien Agyeman, released photos from Jackie's mansion showing its class and elegance.

It is a white-painted two-storey building with a neatly tiled compound and a swimming pool.

One of the most noteworthy features of Jackie's house is the television set in her living room.

The black TV set with a pair of gold-coloured speakers which opens and closes like a bird's wings costs GHC 135,000.

