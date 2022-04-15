A video of actress Nana Ama McBrown dancing happily at a wedding ceremony has popped up online

She is seen dressed in a beautiful white dress that allowed her to move her body and make real dance moves

Many people cheered her on and at point even joined her on the dancefloor and McBrown continued to dance

The video is coming at a time that the actress has been widely rumoured to be pregnant while others say she has had her second child

A video of popular Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, dancing with so much energy at an event has popped up online.

The event seems like a wedding and McBrown was with three others on the dancefloor.

The Nigerian song Pull Over was being played and she was seen jumping up and down, making moves with her legs and arms to do the trending dance moves.

McBrown got many people looking at her, and some of them even joined her on the stage to dance.

While they danced, those around were heard cheering her up.

Video gets reactions

McBrown’s video has got many people commenting on social media. Some of them have admired her deeply, while others have praised her versatility.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

Jackline, for instance, says McBrown is too much:

Jackline Ollekam: "Wow empress you are too much may God continuing bless you and all yr family's."

Felicia called the video absolutely amazing:

Felicia Fidaupe: "Absolutely amazing."

Imma misses McBrown on TV:

Imma Akua: "Is this old video, Madam I have missed you on utv come back."

Milicent called the video adorable:

Millicent Ofori: "So adorable! empress her excellency."

Dorcas is full of respect for McBrown:

Dorcas Abena Otabil: "Nana Ama I respect you."

Mantse Bi Tido also had his own interpretation to the video:

Mantsebi Nii Tido: "The more you exercise patience, the more you experience God’s favour and all the blessings that come with it."

Roberts also love the video:

GA Manye Robertts: "So adorable! ,,always happy..love that."

Marcia loves everything about McBrown:

Marcia Ajie: "Everything about you madam is the best.unique..bless up ma'am."

McBrown speaks on report that she gave birth

Reports have gone haywire that McBrown is either pregnant or have had her second child.

The actress spoke on the matter but refused to say if she has given birth or she is pregnant.

In that report by YEN.com.gh, McBrown said everyone must be allowed to say what they think, adding that at the right time, the real truth will be known.

I started process for my second child long ago - McBrown tells Nana Aba Anamoah

Meanwhile, in another report by YEN.com.gh, McBrown confirmed that she started the process for her second child long ago.

She was speaking in an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah, in which she revealed that very soon, she would be having her second child.

The interview was held in November 2021. If Nana Aba's words are to be taken seriously, then she should be pregnant by now.

