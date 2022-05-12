Angel FM morning show host Kofi Adomah recently showed off his first son to his social media followers

The former Adom FM newscaster shared the photo of the boy in celebration of his 17th birthday which fell on Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Many have been amazed by the photo shared by Adomah as they see a striking resemblance between them while others wonder about the boy's age

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ace broadcaster Kofi Adoma Nwanwani has shown off his first son in a new photo on his social media pages.

The Angel FM morning show host and owner of Kofi TV shared the photo on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. He shared it in celebration of his son's birthday.

The photo sighted on his Facebook page shows the broadcaster hugging his son who had his back to the camera. The proud father was full of smiles as he embraced the son.

Kofi Adomah's son is 17 years old Photo source: Kofi Adomah

Source: Facebook

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

From the setting of the photo, Kofi Adomah seemed to have visited his son in school and looked so happy to see him.

Sharing the photo, the presenter indicated that his son had just turned 17 years old. He sounded astonished that the young man had grown up so quickly and was almost catching up with him in terms of height.

The father expressed his pride and that of his wife in their son while asking for God's blessings for the boy.

"My son is consuming my Height Ei ! Hmm. Happy birthday son. 17yrs is not small. Mrs Miracle Adoma my wife (Mother) and myself are proud of you. May God bless you and all who will bless you," he said.

See the photo below:

Kofi Adomah's friends react

After sharing the photo and caption many of the broadcaster's followers took to the comment section to react.

Mensah Anthony said:

"Kofi next time show the boy's face for your own de3 yeahunu abr3."

Ropheka Adjei said:

"Happy birthday lucky boi,your Blessed and continue to be Blessed. ."

Afia Pokuaa said:

"Photocopy oooooo."

Citizen DK Dawan said:

"Kofi Adomah Wosi mu aky33. Congratulations and best wishes to him."

Na Na said:

"Keeiiissshhh Kofi Adomah keeps surprising the World always with a huge surprise ooooo enjoy your special day anyway wishing you many more fruitful years filled with happiness and success in life stay safe with lots of happiness..."

Kofi Adomah shows off his wife

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Kofi Adomah recently wowed social media with a photo he shared online which saw him posing with his wife.

The media personality eulogised his wife for sticking with him and being his light all these past years.

This is one of the rare times that the award-winning journalist has taken to social media to flaunt his wife.

Source: YEN.com.gh