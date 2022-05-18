Ghanaian socialite Ayisha Modi has popped up with a new video on social media showing off a new shapely look.

The video shows Modi wearing a spaghetti top which she tucked into a pair of blue jeans trousers which hugged her so well.

Modi's outfit did well to put out her shapely figure which has been enhanced after she recently lost some weight.

Ayisha Modi has popped up with a new video Photo source: @ayisha_modi

Looking at her one could easily mistake Modi for Moesha Boduong and other female stars who are known for their curves.

Apart from displaying her banging body, Modi showed some impressive dance moves to Kizz Daniel's trending song, Buga.

Sharing the video, Ayisha Modi shared some words of advice for her followers:

"The enemy is not after your Money or your stuff. He wants your mind. Your attitude. Your heart. Your faith. Your peace ☮️. Understand that you’re not being attacked over the tangible things in your life, the enemy is fighting you over the things can’t see. Maintain your weight lost with @slimcity_gummies_tea and thank me later ."

Ayisha Modi's new look and dance stir reactions

The latest video of Modi has got many of her followers admiring her new body and dance. Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh found under the post.

kingnanatonardo1 said:

"Body YAAAAAAYI ❤️."

pearlsmith9914 said:

"Is the body for us love u mommy ❤️."

_auntiekojoba said:

"Body on fire so cute ."

meg__lawson said:

"Is the body for me I love you ❤️."

Ayisha Modi and Ofori Amponsah’s daughter impresses with video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Ayisha Modi and Ofori Amponsah's daughter, Oforiwaa Amponsah, had got many cheering her on in a new video.

She was a great dancer, and led a team of four dancers in an event in America, where she lives with her mother.

Many people have been swept off their feet and they cannot stop admiring and praising Oforiwaa for her performance.

