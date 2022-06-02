Wife of Patapaa , Liha Miller has released a funny video amidst ongoing divorce rumours circulating on social media

, In the video, she lip-synced the audio and addressed critics and told them she doesn't have time to explain herself to 'fools'

She also hinted at an upcoming interview with Ghanaian Blogger, ZionFelix where she addresses the rumours

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Wife of Ghanaian musician Patapaa, Liha Miller has released a funny video amidst divorce rumours and relationship rumours with Ghanaian Blogger, ZionFelix.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Liha Miller's official Instagram page, she shared a funny video where she lip-synced to a trendy audio.

Patapaa, Liha Miller and ZionFelix - @lihamiller @zionfelixdotcom @patapaa_amisty

Source: Instagram

The lyrics to the audio was definitely in response to critics who have been sharing their personal opinions of herself and Patapaa's marriage. The lyrics read:

Abeg, if you hear anything about me, please keep it. Add yours, edit it, promote it. I don't have time to explain myself to fools.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In the post, she also hinted at an upcoming interview which would be aired on ZionFelix's YouTube channel later on today. She advised critics to watch the interview before adding their voices to the ongoing talks surrounding her marriage.

In the caption of the post, she said:

Abeg Abeg Abeg Before You Do All Of These, Just Go And Watch My Full Interview With @zionfelixdotcom On His Youtube Channel. The Video Will Drop In Less Then 2 Hours

People react to Liha Miller's video to critics

occupygh_:

Liha paa. Woyale

oberempongbiyere:

You too you're doing your worse ooo heiiii.... Take it easy. First of all you're not a Ghanaian and so u don't really know our culture. All of a sudden you've become overly loud on social media bcos one African man made u popular. I still love u though but keep your calmness and be sober kakraa.. Wabasu koraaa dudu

abbyserwaa56:

Patapaa ay3 ka

ogwirecomedy:

you are doing well

justde4:

Periodtt!!!

brightgadhafi20:

That's all

mansajabulani:

No time

Pataapa And His 'Obroni' Wife Liha Miller Reportedly Break Up After Having A Child

Patapaa and Liha who got married on January 2, 2021, are reported to have broken up a few months ago. Reports surfaced on social media that Patapaa and Liha who is a Turkish woman living in Germany had divorced.

But according to Adomonline, the father of Patapaa, Kwesi Amoah, has confirmed that the couple's marriage has hit a rough patch.

Mr Amoah, however, has denied the reports of divorce. Patapaa's father is said to have stated even though the musician and Liha have separated, they have not gone to court to legally end the marriage it cannot be said that his son is no longer married to Miller.

Patapaa's Wife Seen Chilling With Zionfelix In Germany Amidst Divorce Rumours

Patapaa's wife, Liha Miller has been spotted with popular Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix amidst divorce rumours concerning herself and husband Patapaa making rounds in the media.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Zionfelix's Instagram page, the two were seen having a good time in Germany, where Liha Miller hails from.

The two were seen in a car together with the 'One Corner' hitmaker's wife seated in the driver's seat while Zionfelix was seated in the passenger's seat next to hers. The two seemed to be enjoying their car ride as Liha Miller sped off in her red convertible car.

Source: YEN.com.gh