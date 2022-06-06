TV3 Presenter Johnnie Hughes has called out President Akufo-Addo for being a wolf in a sheep's clothing regarding the National Cathedral brouhaha

He challenged the president's moral character with regard to his government, highlighting the promises of a better Ghana made by the latter

The Finance Ministry and government have been on the end of harsh criticisms following the release of their intent to pump GHC25 million into the construction of a national cathedral

Co-host of the TV3 'New Day' show, Johnnie Beresford Hughes has fired shots at the Akufo-Addo administration for failing to live up to its promises. The vociferous show host did not hold back when he questioned the conscience of the NPP government while on the set of the TV3 morning show.

Hughes said:

You can be like David who tried to build the church. But the question is, what kind of character are you taking into the church? Your action, your character, your motive and the consequence of your actions will show in the end."

These comments were a result of the government's decision to use GHc25 million for the national cathedral project.

Johnnie Hughes(R) is displeased with President Akufo-Addo (L). Image Source: Twitter/@NAkufoAddo; @hughes_onair

He asserted that President Akufo-Addo gave Ghanaians high hopes with his 'sweet campaign promises' and political slang but has not been able to live up to his word.

He added:

When you promise you must fulfil [it]. When you pledge you must fulfil, and especially when you come under the banner of the Lord to say the Battle is the Lord's; we were made to believe. We sang Oye. We sang gospel songs... all shall pass. Today we are not seeing it.

Government Pumps GHc25 Million Into National Cathedral Project

3news reported that the government had decided to release GHc25 million as seed money for the National Cathedral project. A document from the Ministry of Finance to the Controller and Accountant General's Department (CAGD) revealed that government had been authorized to use GHc25 million for the construction of the National Cathedral.

Members of the Minority in Parliament and some Ghanaians have expressed their displeasure at this proposition. Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa took to Twitter to register his displeasure at the funding for the national cathedral project.

Other netizens added their voices to the issue.

