Areas in the Ashanti Region are expected to experience power outages, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced

The ECG said the power outage is due to maintenance works aimed at improving service delivery

People who took to the comment section shared varied opinions on the announcement made by ECG

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has published a list of areas in the Ashanti Region that will experience power cuts on Monday, May 7, and Thursday, May 10.

In a statement on its Facebook page on May 2, ECG said the planned power cuts are part of maintenance works being carried out to improve service delivery.

The ECG releases a list of areas in the Western Region which will experience power cuts on April 30, 2026. Photo credit: John Abdulai Jinapor﻿/Facebook, @Taylor Weidman/Getty Images

Source: UGC

On Monday, May 4, the planned maintenance will result in power outages in various parts of Ashanti from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The electricity distribution company will also carry out maintenance works on Thursday, May 10, during which the same areas will experience outages from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The towns affected include Edwenase, parts of Kwadaso, Nwamase, Apire, Ampatia, Bebu, Dako, Adumasa, Ampabame No. 1 & 2, Mpatasie, Trede, Sabin Akrofrom, Takyiman, Denkyembouso, Ohwumasi, Hill Top, parts of Asouyeboa, parts of Tanoso, Yabi, Merewadwa, Kokode, Aburaso, Kromoase, Akyeremade, Chichibon, Gyekye, Dida, Odeneho Kwadaso, OWASS, parts of Kwadaso, Agric Amanfrom, Santasi, Fankyenebra, Apemanim, Boko, Twedie, Foase, Manso Nkwanta, Antoakrom, Nweneso, Manso Adubia, and surrounding areas.

ECG has meanwhile expressed regret to residents who will be affected by the planned maintenance works.

“ECG will undertake planned maintenance works to improve service delivery. This will result in a temporary outage. ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise from this exercise,” the statement read in part.

The announcement has sparked widespread reactions on social media at the time of writing the report.

Below is the Facebook post by the ECG:

The ECG schedules a12-hour rolling blackout in Accra West on April 29, 2026, after the Akosombo substation fire. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaians react to Scheduled Power cuts in Ashanti

Netizens who took to the comment section of the post shared varied opinions on ECG’s announcement of the planned power cuts.

Amicus Conscientia II stated:

“Why are we still having #Dumsor schedules after the repairs of the Akosombo GRIDCo substation burnt equipment? What’s happening?”

Debpuur James Saakak stated:

“Lies, it’s dumsor wai. Just release the timetable and be free.”

Nhyiraba Qwequ Yamoah stated:

“The people of Kyebi and its environs in the Eastern Region are in darkness as I write this message, but I didn’t see that on the affected timetable, Electricity Company of Ghana Limited.”

Kelvin Kaizer added:

“Even communities that are not listed experience power outages.”

ECG schedules a 12-hour rolling blackout.

In an earlier development, YEN.com.gh reported that major parts of Accra West experienced power outages on April 29, 2026.

This followed ECG’s announcement of a two-phase load-shedding schedule as a result of a fault at GRIDCo’s Akosombo substation.

ECG said power would be restored once supply conditions improved, as concerns grow over the resilience of the national transmission system amid renewed instances of dumsor.

Source: YEN.com.gh