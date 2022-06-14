Global site navigation

John Dumelo's Daughter Celebrates 1st Birthday With Nadia Buari, Fred Nuamah, Others, Mom Drops Photos, Videos
by  Jeffrey Mensah
  • John Dumelo and his wife, Gifty, recently held a party for their daughter to celebrate the little girl's first birthday
  • Gifty has shared more beautiful and exclusive photos and videos from the party showing special moments on the scene
  • The photos and videos show the little girl's birthday party had some prominent personalities including Nadia Buari and Fred Nuamah in attendance

Actor and politician John Dumelo and his wife, Gifty Mawunya Dumelo (nee Nkornu), recently held a birthday party for their daughter.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Dumelo's daughter turned one year old on Friday, June 10, 2022.

The proud parents took to their various social media pages to share images of the adorable little girl. Gifty even shared photos from the days of her pregnancy to the surprise of many fans who did not know about her pregnancy and childbirth.

John Dumelo's daughter's birthday with Nadia, others
John Dumelo's daughter celebrated her birthday with Nadia Buari Photo source: @missgeeonly
Source: Instagram

Following the social media celebrations, Dumelo and his wife organised a lovely party to usher in their daughter's new age.

The party saw family and friends of the couple joining them to celebrate their adorable daughter's birthday. Notable among them were actor Fred Nuamah and actress Nadia Buari.

Dumelo's wife took to her Instagram page to share more photos and videos from the birthday celebration for the little girl. The first post consisted of 10 images (photos and videos) showing Fred Nuamah, Nadia Buari, and model Sandra Pearson, among others present.

See the first set of images below (swipe to see more):

In the second set, Mrs Dumelo focused more on the family moments of herself, her husband, and their children.

See the second set below:

John Dumelo's son speaks Ewe while enjoying 'agbeli kaklo' in video, fans praise his mother

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that John Dumelo's adorable son, John Jnr, has popped up with a new video on social media.

The video showed John Jnr speaking Ewe with his mother as they enjoyed the local snack 'agbeli kaklo'.

Many followers of John Jnr's mother who have seen the clip hailed her for teaching the boy well.

Source: YEN.com.gh

