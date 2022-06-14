Star actor John Dumelo recently announced the birth of a second child, a baby girl, who had been kept a secret from birth

The girl turned one year old on Friday with her parents organising a plush birthday party to celebrate her

At the birthday party which was attended by Nadia Buari, Fred Nuamah, and others, the girl's name was revealed

Actor and politician John Dumelo recently celebrated his first daughter with his wife, Gifty, as the little girl marked her birthday.

The adorable daughter of the actor whose birth had been kept a secret until her birthday was born on June 10, 2021, and thus turned one year old last Friday.

Following the announcement and celebrations on social media, Dumelo and his family held a colourful birthday party for their daughter.

John Dumelo's daughter celebrated her first birthday Photo source: @missgeeonly

Source: Instagram

Name of Dumelo's daughter

While announcing the birth of their daughter, Dumelo and his wife did not mention the name of the girl.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

But the name has been finally revealed at the birthday party and it starts with an 'M'. Dumelo's daughter is known as Malike.

Photos from the party shared by Dumelo's wife show the inscription Malike written on the backdrop behind those in the photos.

Check the photos below (swipe left):

Meaning of name

A check on the internet reveals that the name Malike has Arabic origins and was mainly used for male children.

It is saidto mean lord or master in Arabic.

Malike's birthday was star-studded

Meanwhile, Malike's birthday was not a regular children's event. It saw family and friends of the couple joining them to celebrate their adorable daughter's birthday. Notable among them were actor Fred Nuamah and actress Nadia Buari.

Dumelo's wife took to her Instagram page to share more photos and videos from the birthday celebration for the little girl.

John Dumelo's son speaks Ewe while enjoying 'agbeli kaklo' in video, fans praise his mother

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported that John Dumelo's adorable son, John Jnr, has popped up with a new video on social media.

The video showed John Jnr speaking Ewe with his mother as they enjoyed the local snack 'agbeli kaklo'.

Many followers of John Jnr's mother who have seen the clip hailed her for teaching the boy well.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh